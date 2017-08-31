Print Email Reprints Share

The U.S. market is no longer the beacon of commercial loan growth that it once was for Canadian banks.

A widespread reluctance among businesses to borrow has led to flat U.S. commercial loan growth for big banks from Canada that also operate here, and it has created a drag on their overall quarterly results.

