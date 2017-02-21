Wells Fargo has fired its consumer credit solutions head and three other senior managers for actions related to a scandal involving employees creating fraudulent customer accounts.

Claudia Russ Anderson, former community bank chief risk officer; Pamela Conboy, a regional president for Arizona; Shelley Freeman, former Los Angeles regional president and now head of consumer credit solutions; and Matthew Raphaelson, head of community bank strategy and initiatives, were all dismissed based on board’s ongoing investigation, the San Francisco-based lender said Tuesday.