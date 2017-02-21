Wells Fargo on Monday named longtime BNY Mellon executive Karen Peetz to its board of directors.

Peetz retired on Dec. 31 after 18 years with the New York custody bank. She served in a number of high-ranking positions during her career there, including CEO of global corporate trust, CEO of financial markets and treasury services and, most recently, president, a title she held for nearly four years until her retirement. She was the first female president in the bank’s history.