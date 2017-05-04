Western Alliance Bancorp. in Phoenix has convinced its former president to come back.
The $18 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that Kenneth Vecchione will have the same title he held in 2013, when he left to become CEO of Encore Capital Group. He will rejoin Western Alliance on July 10.
