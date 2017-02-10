WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve Board should continue to focus on emerging systemic threats and work on exempting community banks from rules clearly aimed at larger institutions, said Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo, who unexpectedly announced his pending departure Friday.

In an interview, Tarullo, who has served for eight years as the de facto head of banking supervision at the central bank, said after a "substantial run," it was time to step aside, acknowledging that the "job gets wearing over time."