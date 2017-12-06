The price of Bitcoin has passed $13,000, and it is now acting as a digital asset. But with the spike in value, many people are wondering if this is a bubble or just the beginning.

Brett King hosts four guests on this week's show: Brian Roemmele, founder of PayFinders.com; Bailey Reutzel, U.S. editor of Coindesk; Gabe Sukenik, founder of Morph Token; and Suleman Din, technology editor at American Banker and Financial Planning.