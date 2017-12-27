This week, Brett King interviews Ben Goertzel, chief scientist of robotics firm Hanson Robotics, about the strengths and weaknesses of Hanson’s humanoid Sophia robot. “We’re teaching her to understand what she sees and hears and hold conversations about what happens in her everyday environment,” he said. Goertzel, who is also founder and CEO of SingularityNET, a blockchain-based AI marketplace, shares how he’s trying to build interconnected artificial intelligence engines that can solve problems better than people can, yet also empathize with humans.