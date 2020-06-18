© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CFPB's independence is on trial. Other regulators are watching.

By John Heltman
June 17, 2020 09:00 PM
The Supreme Court is poised to decide the fate of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership structure, but the implications could reach far beyond the bureau.

John Heltman
