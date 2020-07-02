Podcast How COVID-19 could alter the regulatory landscape By John Heltman July 01, 2020 09:30 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play The 2008 financial crisis transformed banking regulation. But how have those changes held up in the current recession, and what might be coming next? John Heltman