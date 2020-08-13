© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Libor is out, but SOFR isn't quite in

By John Heltman
August 12, 2020 09:30 PM
As the discredited Libor interest rate benchmark enters its last months, some banks are turning away from the repo-based alternative that regulators prefer. What could go wrong?

