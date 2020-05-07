© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Local governments are in trouble. Can the Fed save them?

By John Heltman
May 06, 2020 09:30 PM
The pandemic is taking a toll on tax receipts, leading the central bank to establish a municipal debt facility. Without a turnaround, the consequences for the financial system could be dire.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, exits after speaking during a news conference in Washington on March 3, 2020.
John Heltman
Distressed DebtFederal ReserveCoronavirus