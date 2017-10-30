Locked Research Report
You must be a subscriber to view
Executives have expressed surprise at the subdued movement in funding costs, but they don’t expect the calm to last. During the previous Federal Reserve tightening phase about a decade ago, deposit rates were slow to adjust at first too, but the shift accelerated as market interest rates continued to increase and the case for depositors to seek higher returns became clearer.
Buy This Report
Get authoritative insight and analysis from proprietary surveys and industry executives.
Premium
Includes our data-driven report series and Morning Scan Plus eNewsletter.
Have an account? Sign In