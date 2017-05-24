Loan quality

The news was mostly positive for loan quality in the first quarter, with noncurrent loans falling by 5.3%, the 27th time in the last 28 quarters that they've declined. Charge-offs were not quite as good news, however, as they increased year over year for the sixth consecutive quarter. In the first quarter, banks charged off $11.5 billion in loans, a 13.4% increase from the same point in 2016. That said, as a percentage of loans and leases, charge-offs were up only slightly, to 0.5%.