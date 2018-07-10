Can A.I. offer enhanced client experience that rivals the human touch? The answer is sooner than later, says Ron Carson, CEO of Carson Group.

“Within 12 to 18 months, A.I. will be able to give a better client experience to my clients than I can individually and they won’t even know it’s coming from computerized communication based on their individual behavior,” said Carson, speaking at SourceMedia’s In|Vest conference in New York. “It’s that good and it’s evolving that fast.”

