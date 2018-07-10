Even as exciting new financial products are flooding the wealth management industry, there is one group of people who is not benefitting, warns Neesha Hathi, the chief digital officer for Charles Schwab.

“When we look at all the innovation out there in the industry, this is the best it’s ever been for investing,” said Hathi at SourceMedia’s In|Vest conference in New York. “There’s access to all kinds of robo platforms and ETFs. But when we take a step back, we actually see there’s a whole lot of underserved clients … It’s actually gotten worse over the past 10 years.”

[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

In|Vest 2018 brings together the entire wealth management industry – leaders in retail financial services, advisors and investors, insurers and asset managers, solution providers and consultants. Held in New York July 10-11, In|Vest facilitates honest discussion of the most important issues confronting the wealth management industry as digital transformation meets the reality of market execution.

