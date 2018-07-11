[Interested in seeing more? Click here for full access to this and other In|Vest sessions.]

Asset management models aimed at helping advisors outsource their clients’ investment strategies have only just begun to scratch the surface of their potential, according to Estee Jimerson, Envestnet’s head of asset manager distribution and engagement.

“I think we are in the early, early days of this,” Jimerson says. “Broker-dealers are still sitting on tons of commission business, right? So that commission business has to convert over to advisory business and that advisor, rep-as-PM will transfer over to fully outsourced models.”