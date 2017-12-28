Citigroup will pay $11.5 million to resolve Financial Industry Regulatory Authority claims that a brokerage unit harmed retail customers by displaying inaccurate research ratings for hundreds of securities for nearly five years.

Citigroup Global Markets showed incorrect ratings — such as “buy” instead of “sell” — to brokers, customers and supervisors on 38% of the equities covered by its research department from February 2011 to December 2015, Finra said Thursday.

Pay up Citigroup agreed to resolve Finra's claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing and will pay a $5.5 million fine and provide $6 million in compensation to retail customers. Bloomberg News

Errors in an electronic feed of data provided to a clearing firm caused the incorrect ratings, Finra said. Citigroup failed to correct the problems despite numerous red flags and failed to conduct sufficient testing to verify its ratings data, the regulator said.

“The display and use of incomplete and inaccurate research ratings can have widespread, adverse consequences to customers,” Susan Schroeder, Finra’s head of enforcement, said a news release. “Even when such inaccuracies are caused by technology problems, firms should react quickly to address those errors.”

Bloomberg News