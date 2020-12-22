Deutsche Bank says Trump’s personal banker has resigned

Deutsche Bank said Rosemary Vrablic, the longtime banker of President Trump, has resigned.

Her resignation and that of colleague Dominic Scalzi will take effect at year-end, according to an emailed statement Tuesday from bank spokesman Dan Hunter. The New York Times reported earlier on her departure.



Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, helped manage Trump’s relationship with the bank as the German lender lent hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump’s company over a number of years. That relationship subjected Deutsche Bank to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Trump’s presidency.

Deutsche Bank told the Times in August that it was reviewing a real estate deal between Vrablic and Scalzi and a company part-owned by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Vrablic joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 after stints at other companies, including Bank of America. Her other clients have included Herbert Simon, owner of the Indiana Pacers basketball team.

