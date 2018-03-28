Equifax has named Mark Begor, a managing director at Warburg Pincus, chief executive officer.

Begor, who takes over on April 16, will also be a member of the board, Atlanta-based Equifax said Wednesday in a statement. Interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros will retire early next year and assist in the transition, according to the statement.

Equifax has been shuffling its top managers after disclosing last year that hackers were able to access the personal data of 145.5 million U.S. consumers. The firm also replaced its chief information and chief security officers in the wake of the breach, which has sparked more than 240 class actions and more than 60 regulatory or governmental inquiries.

Begor, 59, spent 35 years at General Electric, including a stint as head of the retail credit card business, now Synchrony Financial. He’s also a member of Fair Isaac’s board.

A monitor displays Equifax signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Bloomberg News

Bloomberg News