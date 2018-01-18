JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon received $29.5 million in total compensation for his work in 2017, an increase of 5.4% from a year earlier.

Dimon’s pay included $23 million of restricted stock tied to performance, a $5 million cash bonus and $1.5 million salary, the New York-based bank said Thursday in a regulatory filing.

Incentivized Dimon’s pay included $23 million of restricted stock tied to performance. Bloomberg News

It was the second-biggest package the 61-year-old billionaire banker has received since he became CEO in 2005, only trailing his $49.9 million of reported compensation for 2007.

Last year, JMorgan put more distance between itself and a spate of legal and regulatory woes that had stung the biggest U.S. bank in the wake of the financial crisis. The firm posted record adjusted profit of $26.5 billion for 2017 and its shares rose 24%, outpacing the 20% advance for the 67-company S&P 500 Financials Index.

Dimon’s deputies also received raises, JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti said in an email.



Daniel Pinto, head of investment banking: $21 million, 11% increase;

Gordon Smith, head of consumer banking: $20 million, 5.3% increase;

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of asset management: $19.5 million, 2.6% increase;

Marianne Lake, chief financial officer: $13.5 million, 8% increase;

Doug Petno, head of commercial banking: $12 million, 9.1% increase.

Bloomberg News