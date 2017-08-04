Wells Fargo, reeling from a scandal over fake accounts that erupted in September, said it is expanding a review that could lead it to find “significantly” more cases.

The bank’s “reasonably possible” legal charges could surpass its reserves by $3.3 billion as of June 30, up from an estimate of $2 billion at the end of March, the San Francisco-based lender said in a regulatory filing Friday. The company also disclosed a new investigation into a separate matter by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bloomberg News

Shares of the lender dropped 1.7% to $52.49 in late-afternoon trading, reversing an earlier increase. That was the biggest decline in the 24-company KBW Bank Index.

The board of directors is also reviewing its own “structure, composition and practices,” which will lead to actions announced later this quarter, according to a separate statement Friday from Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan.

The CFPB is looking at whether consumers were “unduly harmed” by the bank's freezing and closing of accounts that had suspected fraudulent activity.

