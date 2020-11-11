Biden transition teams add credit union CEO and former NCUA staffer

Two longtime credit union advocates have been named to positions on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Federal Credit Union

Bill Bynum, president and CEO of Hope Federal Credit Union in Jackson, Miss., was appointed to the Biden-Harris agency review team for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Bynum has long been an advocate for racial equity and social justice, and has been recognized with awards from the African-American Credit Union Coalition, Inclusiv and others.

“Congratulations to Bill Bynum for being named to the Biden-Harris Agency Review Team,” Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, said in a press release Wednesday. “We appreciate him bringing the credit union perspective on the CFPB to the incoming administration. The work Bill and Hope FCU have done to promote financial well-being and to advance the interests of his local community, especially in response to the pandemic, is a great example of the credit union difference in action.”

Gail Laster, who served as director of the National Credit Union Administration’s Office of Consumer Financial Protection and Access from 2012 to 2017, has also been named to a transition review team for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Laster was HUD general counsel from 1997 to 2001.

Biden has moved forward with transition work, including these announcements, despite President Trump's refusal to concede or acknowledge the election's result. Credit union trade groups and others, however, have congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win in the hope of putting industry priorities at the forefront.