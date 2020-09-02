Chicago-area credit union merges into Partnership Financial

Partnership Financial Credit Union in Morton Grove, Ill., has absorbed Glenview Credit Union in a merger.

The combined institution holds more than $215 million in assets and serves over 12,000 members.

Before the combination, Glenview CU had assets of just $17.7 million and fewer than 2,000 members.

Mary Ann Pusateri will continue as CEO of Partnership Financial while Glenview CEO Dan Stojanovic has taken on the role of president of the two organizations.

The deal adds to Partnership Financial's brick-and-mortar footprint, and provides Glenview members with access to additional branches and a wider array of loan options.

"The partnership of our two strong, healthy credit unions will provide us with the scale we need, to innovate and to dedicate resources to deliver exceptional member experiences, both in-person and digitally," Pusateri said in a statement.

Glenview earned just under $15,000 during the first half of 2020, compared with about $20,000 in the first half of 2019.