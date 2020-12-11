Houston Police Credit Union CEO to retire after 30 years at the helm

Ayn Talley, president and CEO of Houston Police Credit Union, has announced her intention to retire at the end of January.

Talley joined HPCU as CEO in 1990 when the credit union had just $67.4 million in assets and served 11,700 members, according to a press release. Since then, membership has nearly tripled to more than 31,000 members, while assets have risen more than tenfold to $864.3 million.

Prior to joining Houston Police, talley was chief executive at PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, taking the helm there in 1975.

In addition to 45 years in the credit union movement, Talley was active in a variety of volunteer endeavors, including serving as director and chairman of the Cornerstone Credit Union League, board secretary for Catalyst Corporate Credit Union and treasurer of the Houston Chapter of Credit Unions.

She will be succeeded by Kimberly Foster, HPCU’s current executive vice president. Foster has been with Houston Police since 1988 and was appointed EVP in 2003, overseeing operations, strategic initiatives and financial performance.

“Through various roles, continuous education and over three decades of experience at HPCU, Mrs. Foster has thoroughly prepared to lead the credit union as CEO and president,” the credit union said in a press release.

The credit union earned $4.2 million during the first three quarters of the year, down from $7.1 million during the same period in 2019, due in part to reduced interest income and noninterest income, higher interest expense and an increased allowance for loan losses.