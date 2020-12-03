Large credit unions deepen their stake in PPP lending

Paycheck Protection Program loans made up a significant portion of the loan portfolios at four of the top credit union lenders in this area during the third quarter.

These loans made up at least 15% of the portfolios at Self-Help Federal Credit Union in Durham, N.C., Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Indiana, Vibrant Credit Union in Moline, Ill., and Greater Nevada Credit Union in Carson City, according to a new analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.



PPP credits constituted the largest percentage of loans at the $862 million-asset Notre Dame at 24.1% followed by the $918 million-asset Vibrant at 20.2%, according to the analysis. The data looked at outstanding PPP loans for the top PPP credit union lenders in the third quarter.

At the $1.5 billion-asset Self-Help, PPP loans totaled 15.5% of its overall portfolio.

PPP loans were 17.2% of the loan portfolio at the $1.3 billion-asset Greater Nevada but these credits had declined by about 18% in the third quarter from the previous one. Earlier this year, the credit union sold a significant portion of its PPP loans. It had $149 million left on its books in the third quarter, according to the S&P data.

Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Va., reported the largest jump in PPP loans from the second to the third quarter at 14.1%. The $131.6 billion-asset institution had $163.6 million of these loans, making up just 0.2% of its portfolio. The $4.1 billion-asset Northwest Federal Credit Union in Herndon, Va., had the second biggest increase at 11.6% and had a total $110.7 million in PPP loans, according to the S&P data.

Mountain America Federal Credit Union in Sandy, Utah, had the largest amount of PPP loans at $349.2 million, according to the analysis.