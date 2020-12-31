NCUA bans two former credit union employees from industry

The National Credit Union Administration barred two people from working in the financial services sector in December.

The agency said on Thursday that it issued a prohibition notice against Vanessa Anderson-Hollins, a former employee of the $5.4 million-asset Port of Houston Warehouse Federal Credit Union in Houston. Anderson-Hollins misappropriated funds for her personal use by not depositing roughly $9,200 in members' cash deposits, according to the consent order from NCUA.

The regulator also barred Janine Wilson, a former employee of the $212 million-asset Preferred Credit Union in Grand Rapids, Mich. Wilson took almost $4,800 from her teller drawer for her personal use, the administrative order from NCUA claimed.

Both former employees agreed and consented to the order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle the NCUA’s claims against them, the release said.

The NCUA, which releases news about its prohibition orders each month, issued just 34 in 2020, which was among its fewest bans in recent years.