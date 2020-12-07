NCUA names first-ever chief ethics counsel

The National Credit Union Administration named Elizabeth Fischmann as its first-ever chief ethics counsel.

She will step into the role effective Dec. 21, the agency said in a press release Monday.

The agency said Fischmann will oversee the office of ethics counsel, which will certify the agency’s compliance with federal ethics laws and regulations and help ensure the success of the NCUA’s ethics programs, among other responsibilities.

Her appointment comes after reports surfaced earlier this year that former agency employees took drugs and visited strip clubs while on the clock. At that time, NCUA Chairman Rodney Hood said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the behaviors described in the report.

Fischmann will report directly to the NCUA board and will be supervised by the chairman.

“Elizabeth Fischmann is a strong leader with an impressive legal background and record of accomplishment in managing ethics programs in the federal government,” Hood said in Monday’s release. “I look forward to working with her to uphold the strong ethical culture within NCUA.”

Fischmann currently serves as the associate general counsel, ethics and designated agency ethics official for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She heads a staff of 37 employees.