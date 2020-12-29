New Jersey, Pa. credit union foundations to merge

The trade group representing credit unions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will soon have a new charitable arm.

Last year, the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association and the New Jersey Credit Union League merged to form the CrossState Credit Union Association.

Now, the foundations of the two groups are combining to create a new foundation that will be called the CrossState Credit Union Foundation, the groups said in a press release Tuesday.

The combination should enhance grantmaking and programs in both states, the groups said.

"We will be working diligently to ensure that both New Jersey and Pennsylvania credit unions continue to benefit from our financial reality fairs, financial literacy, professional development programs and other financial education resources and grants," Michael Hou, chairman of the New Jersey Credit Union Foundation, said in the press release.

The combination will take effect Jan. 1.