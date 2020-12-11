North Jersey Federal Credit Union names new CEO

Anna Lo has been named the next CEO of North Jersey Federal Credit Union in Totowa, N.J., effective Jan. 4, 2021.

Anna Lo, incoming CEO of North Jersey FCU

She succeeds Lourdes Cortez, who is retiring after 37 years with the $242 million-asset credit union.

Lo has a broad range of experience in the credit union industry, including serving as an examiner with the National Credit Union Administration and the California Department of Financial Institutions. Her most recent position within the movement was a stint of more than five years as CEO of Pacific Transportation FCU in Gardena, Calif. She is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

“North Jersey Federal Credit Union has a treasured, meaningful past with an exciting and bright future,” Lo said in a statement. “This is an important time for North Jersey Federal, and I look forward to building upon this rich foundation set by Lourdes and the board.”

The credit union spent a year working with Mitchell Stankovic & Associates to find Cortez’ replacement.

“We came together as an entire board to determine our direction. It was a very thorough process, and the candidates we interviewed were exceptional,” said board Chair Helen Mault.

North Jersey lost about $9,800 in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to earnings of roughly $280,000 during the same period last year, according to call report data from the NCUA.