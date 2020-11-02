Tim Haegelin, retired CEO of Generations FCU, dies at 76

Tim Haegelin, retired president and CEO of Generations Federal Credit Union, passed away on Oct. 27 at the age of 76.

Haegelin spent nearly 50 years in the industry, having accepted his first CEO position in 1967 at Central Texas Catholic Credit Union, where he worked until 1979. In 1980 he moved to San Antonio City Employees FCU and was named president and CEO in 1984. During Haegelin’s tenure, the credit union rebranded as Generations FCU, and he retired in November 2012. In 2014 he received the Herb Wegner Memorial Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Credit Union Foundation.

According to the Cornerstone Credit Union League, in 1986 Haegelin was also a co-founder of Credit Unions for Kids, the nonprofit that helps the industry raise funds to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Haegelin continued to volunteer with CU4Kids after his retirement, the league said. During his career he was also active with the Texas Credit Union League, the Credit Union National Association, the Texas Credit Union Foundation, Filene Research Institute and others.

In an online statement announcing his death, Generations FCU said Haegelin exemplified the industry’s “people helping people” ethos.

