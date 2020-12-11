How Aflac is preparing for next-generation consumers

There is an emotional and human aspect in all relationships and that holds true for the bond between individuals and brands. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought both the strengths and weaknesses in customer experience under the spotlight. This episode will focus on how connecting with customers and ensuring they have a positive experience with a company is paramount, particularly in a pandemic-driven world. Join our host, Brooke Worden, President of The Rudin Group and guest speaker, Virgil Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Aflac U.S. and President of Aflac Group in a discussion that will highlight how and why Aflac is emphasizing three key aspects of the customer experience in 2020, including: - Harnessing digital to enhance customer experiences and exceed claims expectations - Reducing effort for customers when interacting with the company - Seamlessly integrating channels across sales and service



Taxonomy tags: COVID-19, customer experience, consumer experience, brand loyalty, customer service, digital customer experience

