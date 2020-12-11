How Aflac is preparing for next-generation consumers
December 11, 2020 5:16 PM
-
Show more sharing options
Share Show more sharing options
There is an emotional and human aspect in all relationships and that holds true for the bond between individuals and brands. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought both the strengths and weaknesses in customer experience under the spotlight. This episode will focus on how connecting with customers and ensuring they have a positive experience with a company is paramount, particularly in a pandemic-driven world. Join our host, Brooke Worden, President of The Rudin Group and guest speaker, Virgil Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Aflac U.S. and President of Aflac Group in a discussion that will highlight how and why Aflac is emphasizing three key aspects of the customer experience in 2020, including: - Harnessing digital to enhance customer experiences and exceed claims expectations - Reducing effort for customers when interacting with the company - Seamlessly integrating channels across sales and service
Taxonomy tags: COVID-19, customer experience, consumer experience, brand loyalty, customer service, digital customer experience
Taxonomy tags: COVID-19, customer experience, consumer experience, brand loyalty, customer service, digital customer experience