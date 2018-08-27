Best Banks to Work For

All expense paid vacations to Disney World and Hawaii, brand new Camaros and $16,000 in cash are all prizes that employees have walked away with. A jovial atmosphere is created by many of these banks with frequent costume days, including everything from dressing up as Santa and his elves at Christmastime to donning Star Wars gear for May the 4th Be with You.
Generous health insurance coverage and 401(k) contributions are also common. Wellness programs go beyond just promoting exercise by providing employees with access to seminars on stress management and how to pay for a child's college education.
These banks’ largesse also extends beyond their employee base. Volunteering in the community and charitable contributions are a cornerstone of their philosophies.
Below are highlights of what the 85 banks who made our list offer to their employees to make their offices great places to work.
1 Oakworth Capital Bank
Assets: $540 million
Employees: 89
CEO: Scott Reed
www.oakworthcapital.com
Activity to relieve stress/promote fun: Oakworth hosts an annual tailgate and bean bag tossing competition. Attendees bring a sweet or savory dish that everyone samples and then votes for their favorite.
Fitness/wellness program: The bank recently added a secondary insurance that covers more medical costs, such as most co-pays and coinsurance.
Pictured: Employees gather to view the solar eclipse in August 2017.
2 Montecito Bank & Trust
Assets: $1.4 billion
Employees: 217
Chairman and CEO: Janet Garufis
www.montecito.bank
Activity to relieve stress/promote fun: Every branch and department is encouraged to participate in a Halloween costume contest. Winners, who are selected through voting on the company intranet site, receive prizes such as a gift card to their choice of restaurant.
Employee recognition/appreciation program: Montecito hosts an annual winter gala complete with a casino, signature cocktails, music and raffle prizes.
Pictured: Montecito hosts one of its all-staff meetings at the Santa Barbara Zoo.