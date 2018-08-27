For the banks that made our sixth annual Best Banks to Work For list, lavishing employees with perks and benefits is part of the culture.All expense paid vacations to Disney World and Hawaii, brand new Camaros and $16,000 in cash are all prizes that employees have walked away with. A jovial atmosphere is created by many of these banks with frequent costume days, including everything from dressing up as Santa and his elves at Christmastime to donning Star Wars gear for May the 4th Be with You.Generous health insurance coverage and 401(k) contributions are also common. Wellness programs go beyond just promoting exercise by providing employees with access to seminars on stress management and how to pay for a child's college education.These banks’ largesse also extends beyond their employee base. Volunteering in the community and charitable contributions are a cornerstone of their philosophies.Below are highlights of what the 85 banks who made our list offer to their employees to make their offices great places to work.