What Biden's pledge to forgive student loans means for consumer lenders
The president-elect's plan to eliminate $10,000 of debt would help borrowers meet other loan obligations, reducing their risk of default. Yet the banking industry seems wary of the precedent it could set.
FDIC finishes long-awaited rules on brokered funds, ILCs
The revamp of the brokered deposits framework offers relief to banks and their partners that saw the prior rule as outdated. Meanwhile, new standards for industrial loan company parents aim to clarify the bank chartering process for fintechs and other nontraditional firms.
Banks play catch-up as customer shift to digital accelerates
The mobile banking and paperless habits bank customers picked up during the pandemic are here to stay, and financial institutions are working to strengthen their digital offerings, speakers at an American Banker conference said.
Pandemic's projected hit to bank revenues: $3.7 trillion
A new report from McKinsey says that cost-cutting alone won't make up for the steep revenue declines brought on by low interest rates and sluggish loan demand. "For some banks," argues the report's author, "mergers might be the best way out."
Bank regulators mull stricter rules for reporting of data breaches
It has been 15 years since the federal banking agencies issued guidance on an institution's obligation to inform its regulator about a cyberattack. A proposal to be unveiled this week could establish a more specific notification deadline.
The Federal Reserve's “mid-cycle” assessment — conducted in light of the uncertainty posed by COVID-19 — showed that several banks would maintain just the bare minimum level of capital under hypothetical scenarios.
The amendment backed by Sen. Pat Toomey and other Republicans to block the central bank from reviving CARES Act lending facilities has emerged as a flashpoint in congressional negotiations over pandemic relief.
Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Center for American Progress, Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said the agency is also seeking feedback on how the Community Reinvestment Act could be used to encourage lenders to invest in climate resiliency.