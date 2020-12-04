BBVA USA was one of the first U.S. banks to deploy a real-time core system and to purchase a neobank. Here's what PNC may keep, and what it may jettison, after it acquires the U.S. unit of the Spanish banking giant.
The U.K. banking giant is reportedly mulling an exit from retail banking in the United States. It could attract more interest if it tries to sell its network in pieces instead of looking for a single buyer, analysts say.
Banks delay office reopenings until well into 2021
With COVID-19 cases soaring, a growing number of banks, including JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp and Capital One, have pushed back target dates for bringing employees back to offices. Some are even allowing them to work from home indefinitely.
A fintech's novel bank charter application draws industry's ire
Figure Technologies would only accept uninsured deposits, so it would not be subject to Fed or FDIC oversight. A major concern for banks is that the effort could open the door to incursions by bigger tech companies.
First Horizon, TCF and Webster are among the banks eyeing efficiency initiatives that could include more branch closings, layoffs and reduction of office space. Expect others to follow suit as low rates and tepid loan demand tied to the pandemic pressure revenue.
Why is Fannie Mae abandoning a practice that shields it from risk?
Fannie hasn't completed any credit risk transfers to private investors since the second quarter. Some experts worry the decision — likely spurred by the company's concerns about a recent capital regulation — could put the mortgage giant on unsteady footing.
Banks' net interest margins plunged to record lows in 3Q
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s latest report on the industry's health had positive news about the earnings recovery last quarter, but it also showed that low interest rates amid continuing economic uncertainty are putting downward pressure on asset yields.