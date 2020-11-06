In year of PPP, big banks tap brakes on SBA lending
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and others cut back on 7(a) lending to focus on originating Paycheck Protection Program loans. Smaller banks such as Live Oak and Byline gained market share by targeting niche industries and originating bigger loans.
What debt collectors can and can't do under CFPB rule
The agency's final rule modernizing the Fair Debt Collection Practice Act limits calls to seven per week, but collectors won stronger protections from liability claims and other key changes to the original proposal.
Who would craft regulatory policy in a Biden administration?
A Democratic victory in Tuesday's election would likely produce new leaders at the CFPB and OCC who could take bank regulation in a sharply different direction. Here are some names potentially under consideration.
Beam Financial vanishing act a cautionary tale for partners of fintechs
Customers say the Beam savings app is down and the company isn't returning their money. The situation is putting third parties like Huntington and Dwolla in the firing line, though they say they're not at fault.
JPMorgan Chase warns of upcoming fine over internal controls
The company said one of its regulators may impose a civil money penalty related to compliance deficiencies in its advisory business and other areas. The matter echoes a recent fine imposed on Citigroup, one expert says.
Payment rates for auto lenders and credit card issuers have remained strong despite a spike in unemployment. Whether these trends continue into 2021 will depend largely on the actions of Congress and the pace of medical advances.
The digital bank is on a larger mission to attract younger customers. It's inserting itself into the popular video game in the hope that game players will learn about its products and have fun at the same time.
A final Senate breakdown still depends on the outcome in a few key races, but with Republicans closer to keeping power, Democrats' proposals to cap interest rates, create a postal banking system and establish a public credit reporting agency are likely dead on arrival.
The bank disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is in the process of responding to a civil subpoena from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It is the latest bank to come under regulatory scrutiny for the fees charged to consumers who overdraw their accounts.
Muhlenberg Community Hospital CU said in a notice to members it needed a merger partner in part because it did not have the resources to keep up with monitoring for "cybersecurity and terrorism activities."