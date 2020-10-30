The assertion by former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn that smaller banks won't be viable in a high-tech world overlooks their success in partnering with fintechs, according to the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Customers have turned cautious and banks are getting pinched Deposits have piled up, curtailing overdrafts and other fees. The trend could force lenders to find other ways to make money — or start cutting to the bone.
Should banks be worried about skyrocketing fintech valuations?
Speculation is part of the reason for the growing differential in market capitalization between legacy financial institutions and upstarts. But one venture capitalist says it's "a call to action" for traditional banks to match fintechs' all-digital, customer-friendly services.
The effort is the first offshoot of Project REACh, which is designed to bring together business leaders, government officials and advocates to help improve financial services options for disadvantaged communities.
The agency’s final rule modernizing the Fair Debt Collection Practice Act limits calls to seven per week, but collectors won stronger protections from liability claims and other key changes to the original proposal.
The digital bank is on a larger mission to attract younger customers. It's inserting itself into the popular video game in the hope that game players will learn about its products and have fun at the same time.