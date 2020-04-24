Lenders set to flood SBA with new PPP applications
A backlog has formed since the first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding dried up, threatening to further strain a platform that struggled to handle the initial workload.
(Full story here.)
LendingClub laying off 460 staffers, including president
(Full story here.)
'Leave room for the little guys': Square's advice for PPP 2.0
(Full story here.)
The new bankers' hours: Long nights and weekends
(Full story here.)
Senate directs PPP aid to small banks in new funding measure
(Full story here.)
Small banks could get big break in emergency loan program's next round
(Full story here.)
Ally girds for surge in auto loan defaults
(Full story here.)
Banks' digital upgrade plans unshaken by coronavirus
(Full story here.)
Fifth Third rethinks new-branch designs in light of coronavirus
(Full story here.)
Can government do anything to stop mortgage market contraction?
(Full story here.)