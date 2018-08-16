'Wash out the executive suite': Comments of the week

"Testor voted 'Yea' on Dodd-Frank, and he recently voted 'Nay' on repealing the Arbitration Clause in Dodd-Frank. If how an elected federal official voted on ONLY banking-related bills was exclusively compelling, then that is all any community banker would need to know to NOT support Testor. And, taking this position is made even easier since Testor supports Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown the vast majority of the time on all non-banking issues. [The author] is simply wrong."
Related: Why bankers should support a Democrat in the midterms
"I would remind everyone of the cycle of rebuilding a sports team. In the first stage, you lose big. In the next stage, you lose close. This is followed by winning close, which is where Dems are apt to be in November. In 2020, they may finally win big."
Recent: A blue wave is coming. Banks need to get ready