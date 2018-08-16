American Banker
American Banker
Slideshow 'Wash out the executive suite': Comments of the week

  August 16 2018, 10:00pm EDT
Readers respond to how the industry is donating ahead of the midterms, weigh in on a push to apply CRA-like standards to fintechs, react to a controversial decision by a California court and more.

On an argument that bankers should consider supporting Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in the midterm elections for his work supporting the regulatory relief law passed this spring:

"Testor voted 'Yea' on Dodd-Frank, and he recently voted 'Nay' on repealing the Arbitration Clause in Dodd-Frank. If how an elected federal official voted on ONLY banking-related bills was exclusively compelling, then that is all any community banker would need to know to NOT support Testor. And, taking this position is made even easier since Testor supports Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown the vast majority of the time on all non-banking issues. [The author] is simply wrong."

Related: Why bankers should support a Democrat in the midterms

On an argument that bankers need to prepare for the possibility of a "blue wave" in November:

"I would remind everyone of the cycle of rebuilding a sports team. In the first stage, you lose big. In the next stage, you lose close. This is followed by winning close, which is where Dems are apt to be in November. In 2020, they may finally win big."

Recent: A blue wave is coming. Banks need to get ready

On a California court ruling that certain loans with high interest rates can still be deemed illegal — even if they do not violate usury laws — if they are considered "unconscionable":

"Eliminating stated interest rate caps while providing that some loans not subject to usury laws may still be illegal by virtue of 'unconscionable' rates fairly begs for capricious and arbitrary court rulings. A determination of what is 'unconscionable,' a vague and ambiguous term, is highly subjective. You know, like... capricious and arbitrary. This is bad law for both consumers and lenders."

Recent: Loans not subject to usury cap can still be illegal: Calif. high court

On how the next head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency can overhaul the mortgage finance market without help from Congress:

"Terminating executives earning more than $600K would be a good start. The GSE machinery is built and running. Neither GSE has had a new customer in a decade in either the single family or multifamily space. It is an unnecessary extravagance. Wash out the executive suite - tabula rasa!"

Recent: How next FHFA chief can reform Fannie, Freddie without Congress' help

On an analysis showing the banking industry contributing heavily to several moderate Senate Democrats:

"If the banking industry thinks they will get friendly votes from these moderate democrats, I have a bridge to sell the believers."

Recent: Surprise winner in banks' midterm donations: Moderate Dems

On the death of Ronald Glancz, a longtime regulator and industry lawyer:

"Ron Glancz was a go-to source for many reporters. Always insightful and friendly. He will be missed. My condolences to his friends and family." (via Twitter)

Related: Ronald Glancz remembered for banking acumen, mentoring next-gen lawyers

Another response on the passing of Glancz:

"Ron joined the FDIC's law department during my years as Chairman. He was conscientious, smart, hard working, and a pleasure to work with. He will be missed by those of us who knew him. Bill Isaac, former Chairman, FDIC."

Related: Ronald Glancz remembered for banking acumen, mentoring next-gen lawyers

On an argument about the risks of applying Community Reinvestment Act standards to fintechs seeking a special-purpose charter:

"Non banks have been serving riskier borrowers because deposits are not exposed to risk like banks. So a level playing field has been attempted but banking examiners do not have a large appetite for risky loans on the books. CRA will become effective if banks are allowed tolerate the risk."

Related: CRA-like standards for fintechs could reduce access to credit

