© 2021 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

Wells Fargo released from one enforcement order, still has 10 to go

scharf-010821-topten.jpeg
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated a 2015 consent order that required the bank to improve its controls for combating money laundering.

(Full story here.)

U.S. Bancorp buying large custody book from MUFG Union Bank

usb-010821-topten.jpeg
U.S. Bancorp says its agreement to buy a portfolio with $320 billion of assets under management will raise its profile on the West Coast. The MUFG unit plans to reinvest proceeds from the sale in other priorities.

(Full story here.)

Tax hikes, tough regulators: What Democratic sweep may hold for banks

waroff-010821-topten.jpeg
Now that Democrats have won control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs, experts say tax increases, progressive regulators and stricter congressional oversight await. Still, there could be some positives for banks, too.

(Full story here.)

More incentives for smaller lenders in next PPP round

perks-010821-topten.jpeg
Community banks will have access to allocated funds and at least two days of exclusive portal access when the Small Business Administration relaunches the Paycheck Protection Program.

(Full story here.)

Cathy Bessant is itching to bring BofA's tech workers back to office

bessant-010821-topten.jpeg
Bank of America's chief operations and technology officer says even digital experts benefit from in-person collaboration. She wants her 95,000-person staff to return once it's safe.

(Full story here.)

How decentralized finance could reshape banking

lanelong-010821-topten.png
Silvergate and Avanti are among the banks pioneering the incorporation of smart contracts, cryptocurrencies and other cutting-edge instruments into mainstream financial services.

(Full story here.)

Inside Amex's data-driven effort to personalize customer service

personal-010821-topten.png
American Express has spent years refining a decision-making engine that can tailor products and services to cardholders' needs in real time.

(Full story here.)

Senate override of Trump veto clears way for shell-company reform

mcconnell-010821-topten.jpeg
Congress's enactment of the defense spending bill opposed by the White House removes the final hurdle for a key anti-money-laundering provision.

(Full story here.)

Banks pick apart OCC 'fair access' plan, but customers praise it

guns-010821-topten.jpeg
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's proposal to ensure banking services are available to polarizing businesses contradicts long-standing guidance on managing reputational risk, big banks argue. But gun makers, energy firms and others say it would correct an injustice.

(Full story here.)

BBVA USA shuts down neobank Simple

bbva-010821-topten.jpeg
The decision to shutter the digital bank comes just weeks after BBVA USA announced it was selling itself to PNC Financial Services Group for $11.6 billion.

(Full story here.)
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER