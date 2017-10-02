Receiving Wide Coverage ... CFPB sued: More than a dozen American banks, the American Bankers Association and several business groups sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Friday in what the Washington Post called a “last-ditch effort” to block the rule that prohibits banks from requiring customers to use arbitration to settle disputes. The lawsuit charges that the structure of the CFPB is unconstitutional and the rule, which would allow customers to pursue class-action suits, will not help consumers. Washington Post, American Banker

SIFI no more: The Financial Stability Oversight Council voted 6-3 Friday to remove the “systemically important financial institution” label from American International Group. “The move is one of the most tangible steps yet in the Trump administration’s push to re-evaluate financial regulations,” the Wall Street Journal comments. The move “frees the insurance company of stricter oversight by the federal government, such as tighter capital rules, federal approval for large mergers and placement of government examiners at the firm.” The move will save AIG as much as $150 million in annual compliance costs, the Financial Times says. "The ruling for AIG was a win for activist investor Carl Icahn, who has pushed for ending the designation since taking a stake in the insurer two years ago, and for Brian Duperreault, who took over as chief executive officer in May," according to American Banker. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times here and here, New York Times, American Banker