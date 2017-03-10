Gone: American International Group CEO Peter Hancock tendered his resignation at Wednesday's board meeting. Hancock's resignation comes on the heels of last month's announcement that the insurer lost more than $3 billion in last year's fourth quarter, which "shocked investors and caught management and the board flatfooted," in the words of the Wall Street Journal. "The loss left Mr. Hancock in a precarious position having just a year ago fended off pressure from activist investors by agreeing to meet a series of financial targets—targets that AIG then missed." The board asked Hancock to stay on until it finds his replacement, who would be the insurance giant's sixth CEO since 2005. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times look at possible replacements, but as the Journal notes, "many qualified executives may not want the job. It is one of the toughest insurance firms to manage, and it could take years to make AIG hum with strong profit margins."