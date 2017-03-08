WASHINGTON — GE Energy Financial Services CEO David Nason is withdrawing his name from consideration at one of the key open positions in banking supervision, according to a GE spokesperson.
The former Treasury Department official during the George W. Bush administration and reported frontrunner to be named vice chairman of supervision at the Federal Reserve, “plans to pursue opportunities at GE” rather than rejoin government, the spokesperson said.
