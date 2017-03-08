Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — GE Energy Financial Services CEO David Nason is withdrawing his name from consideration at one of the key open positions in banking supervision, according to a GE spokesperson.

The former Treasury Department official during the George W. Bush administration and reported frontrunner to be named vice chairman of supervision at the Federal Reserve, “plans to pursue opportunities at GE” rather than rejoin government, the spokesperson said.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial