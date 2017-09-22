Receiving Wide Coverage ... So long, SIFI?: The Financial Stability Oversight Council is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss possibly removing American International Group from its list of systemically important financial institutions. "Removing stricter oversight of AIG would be a symbolic step," the Wall Street Journal noted. The company, which was bailed out by the government to the tune of $180 billion in 2008, became "a poster child for financial excesses, and was one of the reasons for the creation of the oversight council in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law." The insurance company is now about half the size it was during the rescue. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Facing the music: Equifax CEO Richard Smith is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on October 4 on the company's handling of its massive data breach. Wall Street Journal, American Banker