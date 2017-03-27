Working together: A group of large American banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, are discussing ways to try to cut their back-office costs. The paper reports Monday that one effort still in its early stages could eventually lead to "a joint venture that allows banks to share trade processes and technology. The hope is this would be widely used by the industry and eventually trim at least $2 billion from the banks' annual spending."

Be prepared: The Heard on the Street column, fresh from saying the bull market in bank stocks has more room to run, now sounds an alarm: Since the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again, at some point, customers are going to demand higher rates on their deposits. "Just when this inflection point will come, and how much it will cost banks, is highly uncertain," the column says. "Banks likely have ample runway for now. But when it eventually runs out, investors in bank stocks may get a nasty jolt."