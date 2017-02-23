Good behavior: Lloyds Banking Group announced a special £2.2 billion dividend payout to shareholders after its annual net profit more than quadrupled to its highest level in a decade and its provisions for bad conduct dropped sharply. The British bank, which is now less than 5% owned by the U.K. government, set aside only £1 billion last year to compensate customers who bought insurance products they didn't need, compared to £4 billion in 2015. Pre-tax profit rose to £4.2 billion for the year, up from £1.6 billion a year earlier, its best performance since the financial crisis. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Bring it on: Banks and retailers are gearing up to renew their battle over debit-card swipe fees. The Financial Choice Act proposed by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, is expected to call for a repeal of the so-called Durbin amendment, which rolled back the fees that banks charge merchants on debit card transactions and is part of the Dodd-Frank law. But retailers won't be taking that lying down and "will be putting up a big fight," said Laura Knapp Chadwick, director of commerce and entrepreneurship policy for the National Restaurant Association. "We're hoping it doesn't get ugly on the House floor, but we are preparing to go down that route."