Under investigation: The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority are investigating Barclays CEO Jes Staley for attempting to identify a bank whistleblower last year. The bank issued a formal reprimand and said it would make a "very significant compensation adjustment" to Staley's bonus over the incident. The person in question is Tim Main, who Staley hired from Evercore Partners to chair Barclays's financial institutions group. Wall Street Journal, Finantial Times, New York Times

Throw them out: Institutional Shareholder Services became the second proxy advisory firm in a week to advise shareholders to vote against members of Wells Fargo's board of directors. Citing a "sustained breakdown of risk oversight" at the bank, ISS Friday called on shareholders to vote against 12 of Wells' 15 board members, including chairman Stephen Sanger. It said investors should support only CEO Tim Sloan and two new independent directors. Earlier last week, Glass Lewis, another advisory group, recommended voting against six Wells board members.