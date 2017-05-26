Receiving Wide Coverage ... Red hot: The rally in the price of bitcoin shows no sign of stopping. On Thursday the digital currency dropped $300 in one hour during the afternoon but still closed up for the day, as it rose more than $300 in the morning. The digital currency traded as high as $2,791 during the day, a 13% rise from the day before.

The Financial Times reports that some exchanges had trouble making some trades due to the price volatility.