Receiving Wide Coverage ... Disputed data: President Trump now has more than enough reason to fire Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray following a Treasury Department report that says the CFPB’s recent rule prohibiting mandatory arbitration agreements doesn’t benefit consumers so much as “Mr. Cordray’s trial lawyer pals,” the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board says.

According to Treasury, a study the CFPB conducted in 2015, “only 13% of class actions that the CFPB studied resulted in a recovery for members,” the paper said. “In the average case, plaintiffs received $32 while attorneys hauled in more than $1 million.”