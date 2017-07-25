Wall Street Journal Leapfrog: Morgan Stanley has moved ahead of its "more freewheeling" rival Goldman Sachs in terms of market value. Following Monday's market close, Morgan Stanley's implied market cap hit $86.40 billion, compared to Goldman's $85.88 billion. Back in 2009, Goldman was worth as much as $53 billion more than Morgan Stanley, according to FactSet.

Piece of the action: Corporate customers are demanding more interest on their bank deposits, and banks are responding — grudgingly. "Companies have greater leverage with banks since in many cases they also bring in lucrative investment banking and trading business," the Journal reports. But "the pressure from corporate depositors is pushing up banks' costs just as they are beginning to benefit" from higher rates.