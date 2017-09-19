Receiving Wide Coverage ... Now it’s serious: The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation in conjunction with the FBI into the Equifax data breach. The department is also looking into possible insider trading violations by three Equifax executives, including its chief financial officer, who sold $1.8 million in company shares in the weeks before the company disclosed the hack. Financial Times, New York Times

Equifax said it experienced a “security incident” in March that was unrelated to the massive data breach that took place in May. The company said the incident “was reported to customers, affected individuals and regulators” at the time, although it didn’t make a general public announcement.